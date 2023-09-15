Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.2% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 422,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $347.86. The stock had a trading volume of 945,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.92. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.