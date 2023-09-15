Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $125.51. 2,120,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

