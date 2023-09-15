Grandview Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.33. 1,927,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day moving average is $205.66. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,929,472.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $3,295,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,816,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,969,831.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,191 shares of company stock worth $152,203,804 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

