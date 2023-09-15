Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of GVA opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $898.55 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

