Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Short Interest Update

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 13.65% of Gravitas Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravitas Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEHI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. Gravitas Education has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

