Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 482 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $7,415,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 299,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

