Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 3,477 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Beam Global worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 112.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 457.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $8.46 on Friday. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. Research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

