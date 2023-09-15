Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Tower Trading Up 2.3 %
AMT opened at $181.08 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.55 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
