Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

