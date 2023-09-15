Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GHI opened at $16.73 on Friday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.41. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 61.07%. The business had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Greystone Housing Impact Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,000 shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,519 shares in the company, valued at $820,182.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

Featured Articles

