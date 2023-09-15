Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $216.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.14. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

