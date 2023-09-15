Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 4,589 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

