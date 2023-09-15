Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,383.43 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,271.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

