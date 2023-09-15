Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $397,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 254.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $311,427,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.85.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average of $159.60. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,925 shares of company stock valued at $113,590,347. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

