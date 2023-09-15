Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $772,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $772,680.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,455,793.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,684 shares of company stock valued at $10,182,160. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

