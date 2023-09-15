Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 755.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $377.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.47.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

