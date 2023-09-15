Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,333,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.34.

About Shopify



Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

