Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,295 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Spotify Technology by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $157.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

