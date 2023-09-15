Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after purchasing an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 215.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 212,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 187,935 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,591 in the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $188.65 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $192.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.