Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,121 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 96,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,934,000 after buying an additional 404,981 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $773,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,821 shares of company stock worth $20,940,256 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $130.18 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

