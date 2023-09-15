Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 205,000 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Futu by 48.2% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $93,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,697,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Futu by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 346,382 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

