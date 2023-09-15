Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 205,000 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Futu by 48.2% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $93,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,697,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Futu by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 346,382 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Futu Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of FUTU stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $72.20.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
