Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 795 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

FISV opened at $121.30 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

