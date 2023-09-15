Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $93.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

