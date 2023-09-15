HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

