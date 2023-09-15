HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,049 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $276.04 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

