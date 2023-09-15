HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,317 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.37 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,779. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

