HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.8% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NIKE by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.28.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

