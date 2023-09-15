HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,475,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

HCA stock opened at $264.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.