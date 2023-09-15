Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166.78 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00017258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $166.78 million and approximately $1,399.65 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,404.30 or 1.00097242 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.58212501 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,399.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.