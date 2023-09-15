HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) CEO Xiao Mou Zhang Purchases 14,952 Shares

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) CEO Xiao Mou Zhang bought 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $65,489.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiao Mou Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Xiao Mou Zhang purchased 10,000 shares of HF Foods Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Xiao Mou Zhang purchased 20,000 shares of HF Foods Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Xiao Mou Zhang purchased 10,000 shares of HF Foods Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00.

HF Foods Group Stock Up 4.6 %

HF Foods Group stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. HF Foods Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $292.31 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,857,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HF Foods Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HF Foods Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

