HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million

HI (HI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. HI has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $270,655.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

HI

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00127366 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $352,004.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

