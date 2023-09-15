HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $15.75

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $16.11. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 80,514 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPK

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $240.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 27.83%. Research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.95%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $354,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HighPeak Energy news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $354,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 1,142,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,996,691.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,467,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,406,188. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825,550 shares of company stock worth $92,668,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 36.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 100.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.