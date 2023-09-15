Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Covea Finance

Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 962.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,100 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned about 0.12% of Howmet Aerospace worth $23,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HWM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $46.95. 521,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

