Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 365,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

