IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAG opened at $2.40 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

