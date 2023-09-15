IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.75.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

IAG stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 839,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

