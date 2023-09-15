Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 136.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

ACN opened at $316.66 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.01 and its 200 day moving average is $295.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

