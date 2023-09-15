Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

