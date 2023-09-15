Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 37 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $288.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.10 and its 200 day moving average is $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

