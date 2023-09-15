Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 3,945 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $149.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.39. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.