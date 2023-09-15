Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 8,500 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after acquiring an additional 664,608 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,304,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 72,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $15.82 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

