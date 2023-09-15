Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 859 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 874.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

NYSE TFC opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

