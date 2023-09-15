Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 860 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $593.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $507.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

