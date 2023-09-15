Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Allstate were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

