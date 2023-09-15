Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

