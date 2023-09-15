Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.35 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,112,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.97 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

