Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.