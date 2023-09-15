Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,055,000. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

