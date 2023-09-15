Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $645,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $81.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.