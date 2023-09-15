Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $815,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

